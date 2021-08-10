Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,559 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Community Bankshares worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

