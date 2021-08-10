Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 111,920 Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Metromile at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MILE opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Metromile, Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $20.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.57) by $8.20. The business had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Metromile Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

