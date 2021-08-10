Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 250.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $9,433,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 638,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 74.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 231,336 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

SEEL opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEEL. Roth Capital cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Seelos Therapeutics Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.