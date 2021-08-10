Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 55,122 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 278.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,122 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Donegal Group worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Donegal Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Donegal Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Donegal Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $110,320.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,619.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $28,721.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,230 shares of company stock valued at $305,758. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

