Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 9,808 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TCG BDC by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,652,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 63,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TCG BDC by 14.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 133,086 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TCG BDC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TCG BDC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in TCG BDC by 168.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 102,541 shares during the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other TCG BDC news, Director Mark David Jenkins acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD).

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.