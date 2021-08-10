Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,068.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 175,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.