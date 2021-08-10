GoNetwork (GOT) Hits Market Cap of $130,360.89

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. GoNetwork has a market cap of $130,360.89 and $37,741.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

