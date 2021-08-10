Goodwin Daniel L Buys Shares of 1,205 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.11.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.63. 3,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,104. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $470.74. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 109.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,741 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $542,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 266,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,215,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,417 shares of company stock valued at $19,111,651 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

