Goodwin Daniel L Invests $255,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.30. 17,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.06. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.90 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of -329.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

