Goodwin Daniel L Purchases 654 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.6% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,186 shares of company stock worth $11,232,700. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $4.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.89. 11,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,345. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.02. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $406.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

