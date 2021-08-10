Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GOSS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. 15,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,914. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

GOSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

