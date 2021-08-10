GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

GPX remained flat at $$20.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,774. The stock has a market cap of $356.07 million, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $20.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

