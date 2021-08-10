GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period.

CFA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,344. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

