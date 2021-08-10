GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.2% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after buying an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after buying an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $147.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $150.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

