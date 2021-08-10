GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $913,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

MOAT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. 19,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $76.12.

