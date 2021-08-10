GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 408 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,413. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

