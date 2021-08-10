GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 44,227 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 504.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.96. 5,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,522. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01.

