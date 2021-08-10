GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 285,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NYSE:EW traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.83. 33,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,647. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

