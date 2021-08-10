GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $411.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,740. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.97. The stock has a market cap of $388.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

