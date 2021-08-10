Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.58 ($28.92).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GYC. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €22.98 ($27.04) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.97. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

