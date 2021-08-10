Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$89.00 to C$95.00. The company traded as high as C$88.33 and last traded at C$88.08, with a volume of 77374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$84.68.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.22. The company has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

