Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,107,542 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $44,322,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $32,548,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 136.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,728 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $28,531,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

