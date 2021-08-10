Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Up 7.5%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.30. 8,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 477,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

GRPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

