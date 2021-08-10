Graviocoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $474.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.91 or 0.00363947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.