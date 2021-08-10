GravityCoin Hits Market Cap of $25,246.89 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $25,246.89 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00046253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00160554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00148129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,833.73 or 0.99975264 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.13 or 0.00800816 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,119,277 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

