Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report $16.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.97 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $12.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $62.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $69.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $73.20 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $77.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 62.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 66,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Great Ajax by 75.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Great Ajax by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

