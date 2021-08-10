GreenBox POS (GBOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative net margin of 100.06% and a negative return on equity of 145.10%.

NASDAQ GBOX opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70. GreenBox POS has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

