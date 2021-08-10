Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:GFM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 86 ($1.12). The stock had a trading volume of 43,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,407. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 53.02 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.07. The stock has a market cap of £149.60 million and a P/E ratio of 24.57.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
