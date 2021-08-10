Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:GFM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 86 ($1.12). The stock had a trading volume of 43,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,407. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 53.02 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.07. The stock has a market cap of £149.60 million and a P/E ratio of 24.57.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

