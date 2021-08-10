Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at B. Riley

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

HBI opened at $19.39 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

