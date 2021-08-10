Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Visteon by 3,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,732 shares of company stock worth $2,312,529. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VC opened at $117.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79 and a beta of 2.01. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

