Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $539,000 Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in HubSpot by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in HubSpot by 2,721.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $657.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of -353.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.20. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.33 and a 52 week high of $666.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.91.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

