Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,774 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period.

OMCL stock opened at $152.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.98, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,009 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,211 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

