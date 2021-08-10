Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 4,231.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 88,312 shares during the period. 18.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Romeo Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Romeo Power stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $898.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.95. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

