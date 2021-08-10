Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HRGLY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRGLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of HRGLY traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.34. 1,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

