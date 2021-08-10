Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $26.77

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.77, but opened at $29.00. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 1,773 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 143.62.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.