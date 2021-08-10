Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $26.77

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.77, but opened at $29.00. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 1,773 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 143.62.
In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
