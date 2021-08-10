Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Haynes International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $36.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.47. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Haynes International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Haynes International by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Haynes International by 93.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

