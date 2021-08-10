HC Wainwright Cuts Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $26.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KPTI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $418.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.40.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. Analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 955,560 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 318,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after purchasing an additional 274,658 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

