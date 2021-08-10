Head-To-Head Analysis: Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) versus ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of ADOMANI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADOMANI has a beta of 4.18, meaning that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and ADOMANI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 5.43% 30.29% 9.53% ADOMANI -493.66% -30.55% -27.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Patrick Industries and ADOMANI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.17%. ADOMANI has a consensus target price of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of 151.80%. Given ADOMANI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADOMANI is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patrick Industries and ADOMANI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.79 $97.06 million $4.20 19.70 ADOMANI $620,000.00 131.97 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than ADOMANI.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats ADOMANI on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

ADOMANI Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

