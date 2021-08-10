HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Acquired by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,232,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. HeadHunter Group comprises about 1.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $52,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

NASDAQ:HHR traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,415. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.