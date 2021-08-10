Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Desjardins

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDDRF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

CDDRF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. 4,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.