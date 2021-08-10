HeartBout Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $171,837.64 and $25.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

