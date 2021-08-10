Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $70.92 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $70.92 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00064832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.00307288 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00031445 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006242 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,294,751,745 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.