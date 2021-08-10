Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Earnings Results

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.600-$3.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.60-3.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 221,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.07%.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.