Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HSIC traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,472. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

