Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%.

HRTX opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRTX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

