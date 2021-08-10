Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. reissued a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

HKMPF stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.42. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

