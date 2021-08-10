Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

