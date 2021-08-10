Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 450 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 450 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

