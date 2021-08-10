Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after buying an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $44,196,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $32,638,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,292,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.41. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

