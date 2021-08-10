Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 68,212 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 189,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 130.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCB. Raymond James raised their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

PCB opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $318.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.93. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

